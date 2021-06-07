 HokieHaven - Malachi Madison feeling Hokies after visit
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-07 13:53:20 -0500') }} football

Malachi Madison feeling Hokies after visit

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

After playing his junior season at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, defensive tackle Malachi Madison plans to head back closer to home. The Virginia native is expecting to return to Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale High School - where he played as a freshman and sophomore - for his senior year of high school.

Over the weekend, he headed to a program that he's grown up establishing the familiarity that only proximity can provide: Virginia Tech.

