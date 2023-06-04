Commitment No. 7 is in! Virginia Tech has picked up a pledge from North Carolina safety Quentin Reddish. The product of Charlotte (N.C.) Independence is the second defensive back in the class.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+U2hoaGho4oCm4oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9UaGlzSXNIb21lP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGhpc0lzSG9tZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzBJU2x1V3NBQ2oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wSVNsdVdzQUNqPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFF1ZW50aW4g4oCcUeKAnSBSZWRkaXNoIChAcXJlZGRp c2hfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FyZWRkaXNoXy9z dGF0dXMvMTY2NTQ0OTk2ODU1MzkzODk0Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KdW5lIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The 6-3, 185-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 26 rising senior in the Tar Heel State. His other finalists were NC State (to which he recently canceled an official visit planned for a couple weeks from now), Miami (Fla.), and Wake Forest. He made 76 total tackles and five interceptions (and broke up 15 more passes) as a junior for a Charlotte Independence program that is one of the state's strongest. He joins Joshua Clarkes as future defensive backs in Orange and Maroon for the 2024 class. His commitment bumps the Hokies' class back up to No. 34 nationally after action over the past week had dropped them a few places. • See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Reddish in the fold.

• What made VT the right choice? A program on the rise and a town he finds himself fitting into.

• See his thoughts on the Hokies (and his other finalists) in this recent interview.

• What will he bring on the field? Find out with a look at Reddish's junior highlight reel.

• Chat about his commitment and all things Hokies and recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler. Stay tuned for much more to come on Reddish's commitment!