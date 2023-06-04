"What they were telling me is Blacksburg is really all about football," Reddish said of the coaches' message to him. "So haven’t looked too much about living in Blacksburg, but got five years, so I’ve gotta look into that and think about if that’s where I want to be for five years."

Prior to his official visit to Virginia Tech, Charlotte (N.C.) Independence 2024 safety Quentin Reddish had an important question about Blacksburg: whether small-town life would work for a kid from Charlotte (and whose other finalists are all big-city programs).

The 6-3, 185-pounder committed to the Hokies prior to leaving his three-day visit this afternoon. The three-star became the seventh player in the Hokies' 2024 class. He's also the first safety in the group - and his future position coach was a huge factor in his interest in the Orange and Maroon from the beginning.

"Coach [Pierson] Prioleau, the safeties coach: he’s got energy, great guy," Reddish explained. "He relates to me, just got a lot going for him. He’s says they’re building up, and they’ve got some great things coming their way. So I believe in them."

As he arrived on campus Friday, Reddish had canceled an upcoming visit to NC State - perhaps signaling his intention to follow through on a VT commitment if all went according to plan during the course of the subsequent couple days. It did, and the No. 26 rising senior in the state of North Carolina is now the second defensive back i the group, and the third player from his home state to join Virginia Tech's group (Mount Airy High teammates Deric Dandy and Tyler Mason are the others).

With Reddish now in the fold, the Hokies are beginning to build their class in a manner that should allow the staff to close on some top targets in the next month, and help the program turn a corner. It's something that Reddish is looking forward to being a part of.

"Trying to rebuild. That’s what I’m saying, I relate to them. They’re still building up, and once they get up there, they’re going to stay up there."

Reddish helped lead Independence High to an 11-2 record and a trip to the 4A Round of 16 in last year's playoffs. He has higher hopes for his team as a senior - and is looking forward to achieving even bigger things at the college level as a Hokie.