The Hokies dropped to 18 commitments last week, but it didn't take long to bounce right back up to 19.

The 6-0, 175-pounder picked the Hokies over a list of finalists that included Appalachian State, Boston College, Campbell, Elon, James Madison, Louisville, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and West Virginia. Virginia Tech was a relative late-comer to his recruitment, offering only in September, but was able to make up ground quickly.

Pennix had visited numerous times before receiving his opportunity from the Hokies, taking trips for a junior day in January, a spring practice in March, and multiple camps in June. Pennix picked up his offer from Virginia Tech while on-campus for an official visit in mid-September, and even though he'd already narrowed to a top 10 list, it was clear the Hokies would have enough juice to not only make that group into a top 11, but land his commitment during his long-planned ceremony today, on his 18th birthday.

In the midst of a massive senior season, the combination of outstanding film and outstanding grades saw the Hokies hop into the mix to ensure they wouldn't miss out. He has seven receptions for 248 yards (34.2 per grab) and four touchdowns, and has run 19 times for 619 yards (32.6 per run!) and 12 more scores.

A high school teammate of fellow Hokies commit Tavorian Copeland, his pledge should help the Orange and Maroon improve their standing in once again making the Commonwealth of Virginia a pipeline to Blacksburg. He is the 19th commitment in the class, all but unranked defensive lineman Ishmael Findlayter three-star prospects. With his pledge, Virginia Tech moves up one spot to No. 43 in the rankings, a tie with fellow ACC program Wake Forest.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Pennix's commiitment.