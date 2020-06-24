HokieHaven - How will the Hokie OL shake out?

"Five starters returning, add Brock Hoffman. Finally deep?"

That's the storyline around Virginia Tech's offensive line heading into the 2020 season. After a few years wandering the wilderness thanks to poor recruiting and retention during the late stages of the Frank Beamer era - and then an inability for the current staff to spark an immediate turnaround in those fortunes - it looks like Virginia Tech finally has the pieces to field an outstanding offensive line.

Departing because of a lack of playing time, redshirt freshman Johgn Harris is the lone exception, while nearly every player who contributed last year returns. With Tyrell Smith's final year of eligibility approved, the Hokies add a player who missed almost all of the season due to injury. They also add Brock Hoffman, who would likely have started last year should he have been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

At a position group where talent is important, but experience may be even more so, the Hokies, at long last, have both factors in their favor. Here's a look at last year's snap counts, as compiled by PFF: