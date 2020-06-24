 HokieHaven - How will the Hokie OL shake out?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 09:39:54 -0500') }} football Edit

How will the Hokie OL shake out?

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

"Five starters returning, add Brock Hoffman. Finally deep?"

That's the storyline around Virginia Tech's offensive line heading into the 2020 season. After a few years wandering the wilderness thanks to poor recruiting and retention during the late stages of the Frank Beamer era - and then an inability for the current staff to spark an immediate turnaround in those fortunes - it looks like Virginia Tech finally has the pieces to field an outstanding offensive line.

Departing because of a lack of playing time, redshirt freshman Johgn Harris is the lone exception, while nearly every player who contributed last year returns. With Tyrell Smith's final year of eligibility approved, the Hokies add a player who missed almost all of the season due to injury. They also add Brock Hoffman, who would likely have started last year should he have been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

At a position group where talent is important, but experience may be even more so, the Hokies, at long last, have both factors in their favor. Here's a look at last year's snap counts, as compiled by PFF:

2019 Offensive line
LT LG C RG RT

Christian Darrisaw, 888

Lecitus Smith 757

Bryan Hudson 717

Doug Nester 602

Luke Tenuta 565

TJ Jackson, 25

Austin Cannon 177

Zachariah Hoyt 177

Austin Cannon 173

Silas Dzansi 349

Tyrell Smith, 12

Jesse Hanson 5

John Harris 46

TJ Jackson 134

TJ Jackson 24

Walker Culver, 11

John Harris 21
Numbers may not add up to the same values because of gadget formations, etc.

See the rest of this story - and everything else on HokieHaven.com by subscribing today. Better yet, for a limited time only, a $9.95 monthly subscription comes with a FREE $28 t-shirt. Click here for details!

Left tackle

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}