The impact: Brock Hoffman will wait a year
The lengthy delay made the result predictable, but yesterday, Virginia Tech got bad news from the NCAA: transfer Brock Hoffman is ineligible to compete in his first year in Blacksburg.
The Hokies' coaching staff has been preparing for both situations - with or without Hoffman - and is now able to focus its efforts on preparing redshirt junior Zachariah Hoyt and redshirt freshman John Harris at the center position.
