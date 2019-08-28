News More News
football

The impact: Brock Hoffman will wait a year

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com.

The lengthy delay made the result predictable, but yesterday, Virginia Tech got bad news from the NCAA: transfer Brock Hoffman is ineligible to compete in his first year in Blacksburg.

The Hokies' coaching staff has been preparing for both situations - with or without Hoffman - and is now able to focus its efforts on preparing redshirt junior Zachariah Hoyt and redshirt freshman John Harris at the center position.

