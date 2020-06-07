He announced on his social media accounts Sunday that he has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.

After injuries cost him nearly all of what should have been his senior year in 2019, Virginia Tech offensive lineman Tyrell Smith will get one more go.

The 6-3, 304-pounder was a three-star prospect out of Ashburnham (Mass.) Cushing Academy in the 2015 class, after initially playing at New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep. The prep year saw his star rise slightly - from a 5.5 to a 5.6 rating after his fifth high school season - and also gave him the opportunity to arrive in Blacksburg at the mid-semester break prior to his freshman year.

Smith spent his true freshman year redshirting, then contributed in every game for three straight years (though he's still seeking his first career start). He participated in four games last Fall before being sidelined by injury. Having only played in four games, the rising sixth-year player was granted an injury redshirt by the NCAA, and has one more opportunity to stake his claim up front in Orange and Maroon.

He will be one of two Hokies in the 2020 season to be in his seventh year out of high school (including the prep year in Smith's case), with graduate transfer Justus Reed's various injuries at Florida costing him three years on the field before he played his final pair in good health at Youngstown State.

Smith's return may not be an instant-impact revelation for the Hokies - he hasn't been able to earn a full-time starting gig yet - but even if it doesn't result in that type of role, it's another upperclassman leader and a talented piece who can, at the very least, slot in as a backup.