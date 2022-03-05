Darren Buchanan is a Hokie!

Virginia Tech has landed what will likely be the final piece of the hoops recruiting Class of 2022. Washington (D.C.) Woodson wing Darren Buchanan is in!

The 6-7, 225-pounder took multiple official visits to Virginia Tech during the ACC season, including his official visit the Feb. 19 weekend. Shortly thereafter, he announced that he was ready for his choice, and it’s no surprise that Virginia Tech is it.

He joins three-star wing MJ Collins in the class, as well as Rivals150 members Rodney Rice and Patrick Wessler, a point guard and center, respectively.