Commitment breakdown: Buchanan chooses Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech grabbed its fourth commitment of the 2022 class on Saturday, when thee-star forward Darren Buchanan announced his intention to sign with the Hokies. Below, Rivals has a look at what Tech is getting along with what Buchanan’s pledge means for the program.





WHAT VIRGINIA TECH IS GETTING

Buchanan had moments where he looked every bit like a top-150 prospect over the last year, but his real value comes in the form of untapped upside. At 6-foot-7 with a wingspan that seems longer, the Washington D.C,-area standout has the tools to be a versatile defender that can guard multiple positions because of his motor, length and strength. He already impacts games on the glass in addition to the scoreboard. His motor seems to never stop running. He constantly attacks the basket and finishes around the rim with a solid level of consistency. Buchanan has some range and doesn’t mind letting it fly from deep, but his battle on that front is with consistency. A 3-for-5 night from beyond the arc is sometimes followed by a 1-for-6. When he’s at his best, he stuffs the stat sheet, as Buchanan has the ability to rack up points, rebounds and steals. If he becomes a better ball-handler and shooter, he’ll shine at the 3 spot on the college level. He’s at his best as a wing, not an undersized 4.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE HOKIES

Grabbing a commitment from Buchanan at this late juncture has to feel like a victory, as there aren’t many established commodities left on the board. Buchanan took positive strides this summer playing against elite competition on a loaded Team Durant EYBL squad that didn’t need him to be the primary option. It’s not easy to grab a player with Buchanan’s blend of upside and versatility late in the cycle, so this could end up being a low-risk, high-reward situation for Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young, who also has a pair of four-star prospects in guard Rodney Rice and center Patrick Wessler in the fold for 2022.



