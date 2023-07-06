Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Ranked the No. 5 player in the Commonwealth, he marks the second class in a row that the Hokies have landed a top-5 in-state player, assuming he retains that distinction come National Signing Day (cornerback Antonio Cotman was No. 4 in the Class of 2023). The Hokies hadn't done so since 2019 (receiver Tayvion Robinson), marking another step forward in the effort to lock down home turf.

Wiggins took official visits to Virginia Tech (June 2), Duke (June 9), and Maryland (June 23) this Summer. His bonds with VT quarterback commit Davi Belfort - who has taken it upon himself to get some major recruiting done from his home base in Miami - and linebacker Gabriel Williams - doing the same a little closer to home - were major keys in reeling in Wiggins. With Wiggins in the fold, the Hokies may well get a boost with his high school teammate, fellow four-star WR Mekhai White.

With his commitment, Virginia Tech's class climbs from No. 41 nationally back into the top 40, climbing to No. 35 nationally, just ahead of Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. Even with 14 commits, the Hokies still have fewer than all but four teams ranked ahead of them, so there's plenty of upside as the class fills out.

As a junior, Wiggins caught 36 passes for 515 yards (14.3 per catch) and eight touchdowns. He also made cameos in the defensive backfield, while helping lead King George to a 12-1 record and a loss in the VHSL Class 4 state playoffs quarterfinal to eventual champion Dinwiddie.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Johnson in the fold.

• What will he bring on the field? Find out with a look at his junior highlight reel.

• See the impact his commitment will have on the 2024 recruiting class and the future of the VT program.

• Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Friedman breaks down why it's important for the Hokies.

• Chat about Johnson's commitment and all things Hokies and recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Wiggins's commitment.