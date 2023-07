Virginia Tech added to its 2024 class in a major way with a commitment from King George (Va.) wide receiver Chanz Wiggins.

The 6-4, 195-pounder is a four-star ranked the No. 5 player in the Commonwealth and the No. 50 overall prospect nationally. But what does his commitment mean for the future of the Hokies' 2024 class and the program in the long-term?