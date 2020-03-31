William Johnson is a Hokie!
Virginia Tech has its fourth commitment in the Class of 2021: Maryland athlete William Johnson has committed to become a Hokie.
The Leonardtown (Md.) St. Mary Ryken athlete is primarily a high school wide receiver, but the Hokies have also talked to him about the opportunity to play linebacker at the next level.
It’s official‼️@stmarysryken @SMRbaseball @SMRFootball @Coach_Brady @William23725349 @CoachFuente @coach_ham pic.twitter.com/Ng8CV1IPP3— William Johnson (@Williamj0hnson3) March 31, 2020
The 6-2, 200-pounder is a two-star prospect unranked at the receiver position or within the state of Maryland. He becomes the Hokies' fourth commitment, joining Texas quarterback Dematrius Davis and athletes Jalen Hoyle and Nykelius Johnson out of New Jersey and South Carolina, respectively.
Stay tuned for much more to come on Johnson's commitment.