He may have just a two-star rating, but Leonardtown (Md.) St. Mary Ryken fits a lot of the traits that Hokies fans have come to love.

According to Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman, his physical nature could fit in just about anywhere in Lane Stadium. Not only does he excel for his own purposes, but his desire rubs off on teammates and inspires them to play at a high level, as well.