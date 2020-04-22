News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-22 10:27:31 -0500') }} football Edit

What we didn't see: Spring game 2020

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

With the coronavirus pandemic preventing spring practice, much less the spring game, we didn't get our annual information on the Hokies.

What would we have seen - or liked to see - at last Saturday's spring game if it had gone on as scheduled?

Spring games are always an informative opportunity
Spring games are always an informative opportunity (Tim Sullivan - HokieHaven.com)

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!

Physical fitness

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}