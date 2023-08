This is perhaps the most important piece of the Hokies preview, because if it goes well, one of the weakest aspects of the 2022 season is suddenly a non-factor.

There are reasons to believe that the underlying performance wasn't as bad last year as the numbers indicated, or that parts that were particularly weak can be replaced or tweaked for the better.

For all that optimism, though, let's not lose sight of the reality: the Hokies had the No. 113 (of 131) pass-efficiency offense, and the blame for that - at least among fans - falls squarely on the shoulders of quarterback Grant Wells, who will begin the season as an incumbent starter.