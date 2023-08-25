How did the QB competition get settled with Grant Wells as the starter?

"I think the question's been - since we ended last season - how do we improve our offense? And that starts with improving quarterback play and I think that’s really been the mainstay and the question we tried to answer. I think the competition that was brought into that room - competition's a fundamental for us - competition played true to make that room better as a whole. That’s both Grant and Kyron.

"Grant right now at this point in time solidified himself as a starter, and we feel very confident with that, but that’s at this point in time. I think both of them have gone a long way to improve, which will make our offense better. And both are going to help us win football games.