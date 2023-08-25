Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Virginia Tech's offensive coordinator met with the media this week to discuss a starting quarterback decision and much more.
Read the full transcript here.
How did the QB competition get settled with Grant Wells as the starter?
"I think the question's been - since we ended last season - how do we improve our offense? And that starts with improving quarterback play and I think that’s really been the mainstay and the question we tried to answer. I think the competition that was brought into that room - competition's a fundamental for us - competition played true to make that room better as a whole. That’s both Grant and Kyron.
"Grant right now at this point in time solidified himself as a starter, and we feel very confident with that, but that’s at this point in time. I think both of them have gone a long way to improve, which will make our offense better. And both are going to help us win football games.
