HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 recruiting hotboard: Linebacker

With a linebacker group rapidly filling up, we look at the top remaining targets on the Hokies' recruiting board.

Current commits: 3, Isi Etute, William Johnson, Keli Lawson

Needs: 0-1. Virginia Tech could probably be finished here. With a true OLB type in Keli Lawson, along with a couple other linebackers who can play either OLB or MLB in Isi Etute and William Johnson, the group is well-rounded. Add in that safety pledge Jalen Hoyle has hybrid abilities, and all the bases are pretty much covered. However, thanks to the space available in the 2021 class, another top prospect is still an option if the staff so chooses.

Changes: Lawson and Etute (also a new offer) committed.

Removed Smael Mondon (top five with no VT), Naquan Brown (LSU), Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Georgia)