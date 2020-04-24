Virginia Tech has taken a couple light classes at the linebacker position. Who could benefit in 2021? A look at the top targets here.

Current commits: 1, William Johnson

Needs: 2. With one hybrid OLB (who can grow into a middle linebacker, perhaps) and a safety/LB already in the mix in the form of Johnson and Jalen Hoyle, respectively, the Hokies are probably looking for a more traditional OLB and MLB to round out the class. They didn't land a true linebacker in either of the last two classes - hybrid players aside - so there's going to be a need soon.

Players at other positions (including Hoyle, but also DE prospects like Jack Hollifield and Naquan Brown) could slot into the linebacker position should they choose VT, as well.

Changes: Added Jamon Johnson, Michael Green, Sebastian Sagar, Prince Kollie (new offers). Moved Jabril McNeill from DB. Removed Aaron Willis (final six with no VT), Derrick Davis (VT not under consideration), Junior Colson (VT not under consideration), Anthony Beavers (committed to USC), Khayri Banton (committed to Rutgers).