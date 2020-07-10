HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 recruiting hotboard: Defensive line

Current commits: None

Needs: 2-3. The Hokies lost a commitment from underrated Arkansas Tyas Martin, and while he maintains that he'll make a visit to Blacksburg (which he hadn't done prior to his commitment), it looks most likely that he ends up elsewhere. VT's chances with a few other players have improved measurably, though not having that first piece in the boat is a downer.

Changes: Martin decommitted. Removed TJ Sanders (South Carolina)