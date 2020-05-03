Tywone Malone begins process of narrowing his list, includes Hokies
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive lineman Tywone Malone has over two dozen offers, and it's time to make the list more manageable.
Then No. 41 player in the nation trimmed to just 14 programs remaining in contention yesterday, and Virginia Tech is one of the lucky few.
Blessings..Top 14 🙏🏽 Recruitment still 100% Open! @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/QWJWAvcfee— Tywone Malone (@TywoneMalone) May 2, 2020
