Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins names Hokies to top 13
Virginia Tech is a relatively recent arrival on the offer list of defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. VT just offered the three-star in January, with plenty of bigtime offers coming both before and since.
The Hokies still managed to make the cut for the top DL target.
Top 13 🪐 Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/3F6EROSIRV— Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins ⁹⁰ (@TyrionI27) April 30, 2020
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news