Defensive tackle Emmett Laws has climbed from a 5.7 three-star to a 5.8 four-star (outside the Rivals250), while safety Quentin Reddish has gone from a 5.5 three-star to a 5.7 three-star after another look.

The new Rivals rankings are here, and two future Hokies have seen re-evaluations work i their favor.

Laws was borderline dominant at the Rivals Camp Series stop in New Jersey, while Reddish's film got another evaluation and the result was a slight bump up.

While the changes don't have a significant impact on the Hokies' class ranking (it's static at No. 23 - it rose to No. 21 at the conclusion of Monday's commitment wave, but other programs snagged commitments in the past couple days to move past the Orange and Maroon), they solidify the group's standing in the national top 25 at this stage. The Orange and Maroon stands 57 points ahead of No. 24 Miami and 75 points ahead of No. 26 Duke in the national rankings. It would take a three-star commitment (5.6 for Miami, 5.7 for Duke) for either of those teams to climb past the Hokies' current perch.

With Laws joining quarterback Davi Belfort and linebacker Gabriel Williams in the land of the four-stars, the Hokies have the potential for a major step forward in this class: VT has not landed three or more four-stars in a class since picking up seven of them way back in 2019 (and didn't land any four-stars in 2022). That was also the last top-25 class for Virginia Tech, coming in at precisely No. 25. This year's freshmen, who formed the No. 39 group in the nation on Signing Day, are the high-water mark since that time.

With Virginia Tech in solid shape with a number of four-star prospects (particularly at the wide receiver position),