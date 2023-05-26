2023 season: 13 scholarship (four seniors), 20 total

2024 needs: 2-plus. Some position switches have cleared just a bit of room here, and given the Hokies the opportunity to take advantage of a class that looks poised to be a good one at the receiver position.

Changes: Added Jaylan Hornsby, Tra'Mar Harris, Thomas McCoy (new offers). Added Brandon Winton (USF commit with new offer) to periphery. Removed Micah Gilbert (Notre Dame), Elijah Moore (final five without VT), Channing Goodwin (Michigan), Jaheim Merriwether (Purdue), Jahmari Powell-Wonson (Maryland), Kale Woodburn (Cincinnati). Moved Ondre Evans (loose top four with no VT, no mention of a Blacksburg visit), George Lovelace (not an active target at this time) to periphery.