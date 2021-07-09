Ramon Brown is a Hokie!

The 5-11, 201-pounder is the first four-star prospect in the Hokies' class of 2022, and perhaps just as importantly, is the No. 11 player in the Commonwealth - the highest rank for a Hokies commit since the staff landed two top-10 players in 2019.

The biggest piece of Virginia Tech's class is in the fold: Midlothian (Va.) Manchester four-star Ramon Brown has committed.

Brown becomes the 18th pledge in the class, and the sixth from Virginia. He is also the second running back, joining in-state RB/Ath Bryce Duke of Leesburg. With his pledge, the Hokies move up to No. 16 class in the nation.

Brown is a childhood friend of defensive line commit Rashaud Pernell, who also hails from the Richmond area (but attends Highland Springs High School). With other schools certain to keep pushing for Brown even after he's given his word to the Hokies, those connections to Blacksburg will be all the more important over time to ensure VT holds onto him.

During an abbreviated junior year, Brown helped lead Manchester High to a 6-2 record. He rushed for 871 yards and 14 touchdowns on 115 carries (7.6 per carry), and caught seven passes for 74 yards (10.6 per grab). He even added a six-yard touchdown throw.

