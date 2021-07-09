Four-star RB Ramon Brown stays home, commits to Virginia Tech
Four-star Ramon Brown's recruitment started years ago with an offer from Virginia Tech and being first has paid off for the Hokies. The running back out of Midlothian (Va.) Manchester announced his commitment to the in-state program Friday evening and it looks like the Hokies backfield will be in great hands for the next few years.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"I fit in their offensive scheme and I have great relationships with coaches and players there," Brown said. "It's a good environment overall. Having interacted with the coaches and players and just being around the team it's comfortable. They really love me a lot.
"I have good connection with coach Adam and coach Fuente," he said. "They just have a really good vibe and good environment. There's nothing like playing for your home state.
"It's an up-and-coming program with great linemen," said Brown. "They recently had Khalil Herbert go to the league. I feel like I can go in there, since this is my home state, and just ball out. I can be used many different ways in the passing game, kick return, and as a running back.
"Hopefully we can get Gunner Givens and Bryson Jennings," he said. "There are many other guys too."
RIVALS' REACTION...
The dominoes really fell in Virginia Tech's favor here and they ended up landing one of their top overall targets. Brown is a very talented back that has a well-rounded skill set and he should be a nice fit in Virginia Tech's offense. Don't be surprised to see Brown hit the field fairly early in his career. This is a nice feather in Justin Fuente's hat (Penn State, West Virginia, South Carolina, and Maryland were Brown's other finalists) and it looks like this could be a the start of a good month for the Hokies. Gunner Givens, another four-star in-state prospect, is set to announce his commitment later this month and four-star defensive end Bryson Jennings, a Virginia Tech legacy, will likely commit before the start of his senior season. Virginia Tech is likely the favorite for both of them.