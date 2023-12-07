The Hokies are looking for defensive backfield depth in the Transfer Portal - especially after the planned exit of Derrick Canteen - and they've looked to Big 12 country.

Initially a Class of 2021 prospect who committed to Nebraska, Webb opted for junior college out of Jackson (Miss.) Academy. After two All-NJCAA years at Jones C.C., he picked Oklahoma State, joining in 2023. Webb made just four appearances - all on special teams - this Fall, and has two years to play two at his next stop.

A safety/cornerback tweener, he could be a good fit for the Hokies in replacing Canteen, though it's unlikely he'd be able to perform at the same level across multiple positions. NC State and Washington State are the other Power-5 programs to hop into the mix so far, though a handful of mid-major programs are also in pursuit.

his father, Lardarius Sr., graduated from Nicholls State and played nine years in the NFL for the Ravens.

Webb is planning a visit to Blacksburg this weekend, and depending on what sort of clarity he gets regarding his place in the pecking order, the Orange and Maroon could cement themselves atop his list.