The Georgia Southern transfer will re-enter the Portal as a graduate transfer, and intends to use his sixth year of eligibility elsewhere.

Canteen was a two-star prospect out of Evans (Ga.) High in the 2019 class, and committed to Georgia Southern over several other Group of Five programs. Canteen redshirted as a true freshman, played every game of the 2020 Covid season, missed most of the following year with a pectoral injury, and then played in 11 games in 2022 en route to All-Sun Belt honors.

He arrived in Blacksburg with hopes of securing a starting role, and while he was unable to unseat Mansoor Delane or Dorian Strong for a corner position, he contributed heavily as a nickel, and also saw the field as a CB and safety depth piece. He made 42 total tackles, 2.0 for loss, while intercepting one pass and breaking up five more.

With the graduation of safety Nasir Peoples, it may look like Canteen's role could grow in 2024, but both corners are currently slated to return, along with safeties Jaylen Jones and Jalen Stroman. If Canteen wants more than a nickel role (and the chance to compete to unseat an entrenched starter), it makes sense to try for that elsewhere.