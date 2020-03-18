News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-18 10:14:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Oladokun talks through top schools

Jim Hammett & Tim Sullivan
Rivals.com

Three-star Florida cornerback Jordan Oladokun named his top seven last week. Three ACC schools, three from the Big Ten, and the American's Cincinnati all made the list. He talked through his reasoning for liking each:

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}