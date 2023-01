Virginia Tech has offered Lake Mary (Fla.) 2026 quarterback Noah Grubbs. Here's a quick look at him.

He may be a freshman from out-of-state, but Grubbs has already visited campus , and has a longstanding (in relative terms, at least) relationship with the Hokies' coaching staff at this stage. While it's extremely early in his process, you'd be hard-pressed to find a program that begins in as strong a position as Virginia Tech. Indeed, the Hokies hosted a return visit from 2024 QB Davi Belfort (who was with Grubbs and their QB trainer, Baylin Trujillo, on the December visit) just this past weekend, so potential bonds continue to strengthen. This will be a long recruitment and plenty of programs will likely hop into the mix - he headed down to FAU and Miami for unofficial visits last weekend, for example - but VT couldn't be in a better spot at this stage.

----

