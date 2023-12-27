Virginia Tech has offered Glen Head (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran 2025 guard Kayden Mingo. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Cal, Penn State, Wake Forest, St. Louis

The latest

The Hokies offered Mingo's Class of 2026 brother, Dylan, this Summer, and now both brothers have an offer on the table. That should help recruit them together, and give a leg up (no other school has offered both of them - yet). The Hokies have a decent geographical advantage over some of the other suitors, as well, and as their recruitments play out, the ability to sell both on what Mike Young is building in Blacksburg will be an important part of the pitch.

Film

Game breakdown

Mingo is a decent-sized guard with a solid outside stroke. While he'll want to improve consistency and develop a bit of a catch-and-shoot game for the next level (nearly everything he gets now is off the dribble), it's not the strength of his game. He likes to beat players on the dribble, and get to the rack. The threat of an outside shot is all he needs to give himself that space. He's good at getting where he wants to be in the paint, and while he'll never be a pass-first point, he'll have to be more of a distributor when he's finishing against college-caliber post players.