Virginia Tech had offered Glen Head (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran 2026 guard Dylan Mingo. Here's a quick look at him.

Playing alongside his older brother Kayden (a 2025 point guard and a four-star prospect with an offer from St. Louis University) at Lutheran High and PSA Cardinals, there's no question that Mingo will have plenty of opportunity to draw the attention of college coaches. Virginia Tech and Washington are in first after an impressive showing at Peach Jam, and between those two, obviously the Hokies have a geographic advantage. Getting him to town for a visit this year can help lay groundwork for a long recruitment to come.

Mingo is a long, lean point guard with plenty of skill on the dribble, and a desire to collapse defenses before kicking out to one of his shooters if he doesn't have a path to the rim. He's also willing to pull up, whether in the half-court or on the dribble, though he's working to develop more consistency with his jump shot. His athletic ability is solid, though he'll likely add more first-step quickness as his body matures.

