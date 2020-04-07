Latrell McCutchin includes Hokies in top 10
After a March decommitment from Alabama, Rivals100 defensive back Latrell McCutchin is wasting no time getting back to business.
The 6-1, 175-pounder has scholarship offers from programs coast-to-coast, but a more manageable list of 10 schools will continue to get his consideration. Fortunately for a Virginia Tech team that is looking to make its imprint in the Lone Star State, the Hokies remain in the mix.
#AGTG #WTMMIMI Top 10🦹🏾♂️🖤 .... Where will I end up?👀— Latrell McCutchin🦹🏾♂️ (@bil_trell) April 7, 2020
Edit by : @Hayesfawcett3 🔥🤝 pic.twitter.com/DJ5xSqiNHc
