After a March decommitment from Alabama, Rivals100 defensive back Latrell McCutchin is wasting no time getting back to business.

The 6-1, 175-pounder has scholarship offers from programs coast-to-coast, but a more manageable list of 10 schools will continue to get his consideration. Fortunately for a Virginia Tech team that is looking to make its imprint in the Lone Star State, the Hokies remain in the mix.