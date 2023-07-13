Yet another massive win on the recruiting trail for Virginia Tech: fur-star WR Keylen Adams - the state's No. 3 player - is in.

Adams has long been one of the Hokies' priorities, and despite many twists and turns, it rarely felt like Virginia Tech would miss out on him. VT became the second program to offer him when he was still an eighth grader(!) (North Carolina was in quicker, but faded from his process). The Orange and Maroon kept the heat on, hosting him multiple times over the years. Whenever his favorites listed shifted - and it did often - Virginia Tech was always prominently listed.

What took them over the top was a two-fold approach: the Hokies' ability to be a serious option for in-state players (and many of them wearing their recruiting hats in their discussions with players like Adams), and his official visit to Blacksburg the final visit weekend in June. At that time, he gave strong indication to the staff that he was ready to come, but simply needed to pick a time.

That time was today.

Adams caught 41 passes for 1030 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior, while leading Green Run to the VHSL Class 5 state semifinal (the Stallions lost to state runner-up Maury, also a Tidewater powerhouse).

He becomes the second receiver (after close friend Chanz Wiggins) and 15th overall commitment in the class. With his commitment, Virginia Tech's class climbs to No. 34 nationally, a rise of six positions. Only six of the teams ranked higher than the Hokies have equal or fewer than VT's 15 pledges.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Adams's commitment.