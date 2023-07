See the commitment hub for all updates on Keylen Adams's commitment to the Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech has picked up another massive pledge! Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run wide receiver Keylen Adams is a Hokie.

The 6-2, 182-pounder became the 15th overall prospect in the class. A Four-star ranked the No. 3 player in the Commonwealth and the No. 46 wide receiver in the nation, what does he mean for the future of the 2024 class and the VT program?