Havelock (N.C.) athlete Kamarro Edmonds could be one player providing a bit of a boost when it comes to the recruiting effort in the Tar Heel State. The 5-11, 190-pounder named his top eight schools last night, and while he maintains that he's open to other suitors, the Hokies' status in that top eight is firm.

Virginia Tech is looking for a bounce back in North Carolina after a 2020 class not up to their recent standards.

I'm thankful that God has put me in this position to even have these options. Although my recruitment is still open, I will be focusing on these 8 schools at the moment... Please respect my decision #252Made #HavelockFootball @DonCallahanIC @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/7J1ky1npHQ

Louisville, Missouri, North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wake Forest join Virginia Tech on Edmonds's current list. The schools falling by the wayside - for the time being, at least - mostly include a number of mid-major programs.

Virginia Tech has initially pursued Edmonds as a defensive back, but in recent weeks, he's expressed a desire to be considered a running back at the next level. While that's not a hard-and-fast final decision in his mind, it's certainly another angle for schools to use (or consider) when pursuing him.

Virginia Tech was one of the first programs to offer Edmonds - behind only Tennessee and East Carolina - and he visited Blacksburg for the Duke game in the Fall. However, he's been a more frequent visitor to NC State and South Carolina, and the Hokies will have to get him on campus for a spring practice if they want to keep pace in his recruitment.