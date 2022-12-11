The Hokies are on fire today, picking up their second commitment of the day along with Ayden Greene from 2023 three-star running back Jeremiah Coney . He is from Richmond (Va.) Heritage and is another big commitment for the staff.

The 6-foot 186-pound Coney was initially committed to Appalachian State but flipped his commitment to Virginia Tech after his official visit this weekend. He becomes the 21st commitment of this class and helps them jump to 33rd in the country. Coney had also visited Blacksburg a number of times, however, he did not expect an offer would come through as he committed to the Mountaineers. That all changed on December 2nd when the staff reached out to let him know he indeed has received an offer from Virginia Tech.

A three-star who could see his rating jump after a solid season at Heritage, Coney brings some solid talent to a Hokies staff that was looking for a running back to complement Tralon Mitchell.

Virginia Tech is on a great run recruiting-wise right now with early signing day right around the corner, and I suspect they are not fully done. Keep an eye out for the Hokies to keep trending for more recruits as the signing period gets closer.