After a long layoff between commitments, the Hokies are back on the board. Powell (Tenn.) wide receiver Ayden Greene is in!

The 6-1, 166-pound Greene initially planned to take an official visit to Blacksburg in late June, but canceled that trip when he decided to make the call in favor of Cincinnati. With the Bearcats' staff departing at the conclusion of the 2022 season (in the wake of Luke Fickell's hire at Wisconsin), Greene re-entered the market Thanksgiving weekend. An official visit to Blacksburg this weekend (along with most of the already-committed players) let him see what he may have missed in late June: by the time he left campus, he was pledged to become a Hokie.

A three-star ranked the No. 17 senior in Tennessee and the No. 65 wide receiver nationally, Greene becomes the 20th commitment in the class, and bumps the group up to No. 36 in the nation.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Greene's commitment.