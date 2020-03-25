Virginia Tech's struggle to remain atop the recruiting pecking order in its own state has been well-documented by now.

How is the staff doing so far in the Class of 2021?

Here's a look at the top 25 in Virginia - plus the prospects ranked below that in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings who hold Hokie offers - with a 1-5 rating as to how the Hokies' chances are looking at this point.