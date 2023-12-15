The Hokies added a player from the Transfer Portal yesterday, and they lose one today. Redshirt freshman OL Hunter Mclain is looking for greener pastures.

Mclain was a late addition to the 2022 recruiting class, picking up an offer and committing on the first day of the Early Signing Period in December 2021. The three-star out of Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt was previously considering a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Hokies (among several other options).

He redshirted in 2022 and did not see the field this Fall as a redshirt freshman.

With only one non-starter (classmate Brody Meadows) seeing significant playing time, and six other depth pieces seeing limited time, Mclain seemed to be far enough down the pecking order that a path to the field in the next couple years looked unlikely. With the addition of Georgia State transfer Montavious Cunningham, that path only gets tougher. He joins classmate Johnny Dickson (one of the six backups to get sparing time) in entering the Transfer Portal.

While losing OL depth is not a positive on a regular basis, players who didn't have a realistic chance of contributing in the next year-plus are making the mutually-beneficial decision of opening up scholarship space for the program while also seeking a clearer chance at playing time elsewhere.