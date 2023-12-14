Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

He visited Texas Tech over the weekend and Blacksburg on Monday. Kentucky was the other program seriously in the running, but he did not take a trip to Lexington, and it's unclear whether the Wildcats were still earnestly pursuing as the end of his process played out.

Cunningham was originally a Class of 2021 prospect out of Athens (Ga.) Clarke Central. The three-star picked GSU, his only publicized offer, and has been there for three years. He is a 5.5 three-star and the No. 471 Portal prospect according to Rivals.com.

He got one game of action while redshirting in 2021, then started four games as a redshirt freshman. This Fall, he was a full-time starter at right tackle until he missed the season finale against Old Dominion. PFF considered him the team's second-best run blocker (66.7 grade, precisely average) and fifth-best pass protector. The Panthers finished 56th nationally in rushing (4.44 yards/carry), and 19th in protecting the passer, allowing just 1.25 sacks per game.

Having completed his redshirt sophomore year, Cunningham will have two years to play two in Blacksburg. The 6-3, 305-pounder can contribute at either tackle or guard at the Power-5 level.