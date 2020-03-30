Hope springs eternal: Quarterback
With no spring practice in Blacksburg, let's take a position-by-position look at what we won't see - though we'd have liked to.
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
Last year's situation
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news