As week one slowly approaches, second-year head coach Brent Pry, wideout Ali Jennings, and cornerback Derrick Canteen took to the podium to discuss this season's goals. First was head Hokie Brent Pry. Last season Pry’s Hokies compiled an unimpressive 3-8 record racking in just one ACC win and two home wins overall. However, this is a culture that needed a rebuild and Pry looks to have done that.