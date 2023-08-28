To kick off the conversation, Pry informed the press about some injury concerns regarding TE Nick Gallo, DL Gunner Givens, and RB Jeremiah Coney heading into week one. Gallo fell victim to what is being described as a “bad injury”, while Givens and Coney will have their seasons postponed for a couple of weeks due to “minor surgeries” the two faced.

Of course, the most pressing question for every dedicated Hokie fan was: who is QB1? Following an unimpressive season at the helm, many fans had turned their backs on Marshall transfer Grant Wells. The addition of Baylor QB Kyron Drones only fueled the speculation about replacing Wells. However, with an underwhelming Spring game and strong performances from the former in the spring and summer, the consensus shifted in Wells' favor. Pry ultimately leaned towards Wells, but he assured the audience that Drones wouldn't be relegated to the bench. "There are certain plays you like a little bit better with him [Drones], there are certain plays you prefer with Grant. But it's not like if he goes out there, you're limited in what you can do, and you hand-select things. He can run the offense, and there were days in camp where he did a great job of that. So I'm excited to have him help us. I'm excited to see him out there."

When the Maroon and Orange take the field on Saturday night, numerous storylines will unfold. Whether it's the clash of close friends Brent Pry and Ricky Rahne, or the historical challenges the Hokies have faced against the Monarchs, none seem as significant as the return of Ali Jennings. Last year, Jennings tore through the Hokies, with his 122 yards proving to be a turning point in Pry's debut loss. While Jennings likely circled this game on his calendar, he hasn't discussed it with his new coach yet. "I haven't talked to him about that. I'm sure that, uh, we haven't focused much on Old Dominion this week, but I know it's an important game for him. There are relationships that make it a unique situation."

To round out the evening's discussion, Pry talked about the Hokies' ever-changing offensive line. He first highlighted redshirt freshman Xavier Chaplin as he adapts to a new offensive role. "I think he's grown tremendously from a technical standpoint. He's a gifted athlete. He put in the work to get in shape, shed a lot of weight, and position himself as a starter. He had to improve his technical skills during spring, and he succeeded. He had a productive summer. In a recent finish drill, he led the group of O-linemen and D-linemen in sprints. This guy can run at 330, 335 pounds. He's a dedicated student of the game, coachable, and he keeps getting better." However, Chaplin wasn't the sole focus of praise. Pry also noted the significant improvements of the Moore brothers (Kaden and Braelin) and Bob Schick since last season's disappointing campaign.



