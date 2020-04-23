If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here . Join our community!

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced the commitment of graduate student DE Justus Reed on Wednesday, adding to the depth and talent in the defensive line room led by the duo of coaches Darryl Tapp and Bill Teerlinck, dubbed ‘TNT’. In 30 career collegiate games, he owns 66 total tackles, 19.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Reed (6-3, 270) is a native of Clearwater, Florida. He spent the last three years at Youngstown State where he anchored the defensive line in 2019, registering 42 tackles, including 19.0 tackles for loss. He also had a team-best 13.0 sacks for 74 yards and forced two fumbles on the season.

He sat out the 2018 season with an injury, but began his Youngstown career in 2017 garnering Missouri Valley All-Newcomer Team honors with 15 total tackles and nine solo stops. That season he also forced two fumbles, recovering one himself.

He began his career at the University of Florida from 2014-16 under coaches Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain. He played in 11 total games, registering nine tackles that included a TFL against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.