Hokies officially announce CJ McCray addition

McCray (6-3, 215) joins the Hokies after originally signing with Marshall for the 2020 season, but did not play last year for the Thundering Herd. The Charlotte native starred at Lumberton High as a three-sport athlete, lettering in football and basketball, as well as track and field. He worked as a linebacker, tight end and wide receiver during his time at Lumberton before concluding his prep career at Mallard Creek High School.

McCray is the nephew of Franklin Stubbs, who is a member of the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame. Following his career with the Hokies, Stubbs was a first-round pick in the 1982 Major League Baseball Draft for the Los Angeles Dodgers and won a World Series as part of the 1988 Dodgers team during a decade-long pro career.