 HokieHaven - Hokies officially announce CJ McCray addition
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-16 08:51:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies officially announce CJ McCray addition

Although his incoming transfer has been known for some time, Virginia Tech today announced the arrival of linebacker CJ McCray.

From University release:

McCray (6-3, 215) joins the Hokies after originally signing with Marshall for the 2020 season, but did not play last year for the Thundering Herd. The Charlotte native starred at Lumberton High as a three-sport athlete, lettering in football and basketball, as well as track and field. He worked as a linebacker, tight end and wide receiver during his time at Lumberton before concluding his prep career at Mallard Creek High School.

McCray is the nephew of Franklin Stubbs, who is a member of the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame. Following his career with the Hokies, Stubbs was a first-round pick in the 1982 Major League Baseball Draft for the Los Angeles Dodgers and won a World Series as part of the 1988 Dodgers team during a decade-long pro career.

