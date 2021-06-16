Hokies officially announce CJ McCray addition
Although his incoming transfer has been known for some time, Virginia Tech today announced the arrival of linebacker CJ McCray.
From University release:
SUBSCRIBE NOW and get Hokie Haven FREE until Aug 10! Take advantage of our VISITS2021 deal here.
McCray (6-3, 215) joins the Hokies after originally signing with Marshall for the 2020 season, but did not play last year for the Thundering Herd. The Charlotte native starred at Lumberton High as a three-sport athlete, lettering in football and basketball, as well as track and field. He worked as a linebacker, tight end and wide receiver during his time at Lumberton before concluding his prep career at Mallard Creek High School.
McCray is the nephew of Franklin Stubbs, who is a member of the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame. Following his career with the Hokies, Stubbs was a first-round pick in the 1982 Major League Baseball Draft for the Los Angeles Dodgers and won a World Series as part of the 1988 Dodgers team during a decade-long pro career.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news