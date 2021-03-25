HokieHaven - Hokies land Marshall transfer McCray

More talent is on the way in for Virginia Tech. Former Marshall linebacker CJ McCray will join the Hokies.

A Class of 2020 prospect from Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek, McCray was a two-star who picked the Thundering Herd over Liberty. Notably, his primary recruiter at Marshall was JC Price, who has since joined the coaching staff in Blacksburg - where he was an All-American player.

McCray opted out of the 2020 season after fall camp, so the 2021 season will be his first as a full-time college player. Thanks to the various rules that the NCAA implemented in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, McCray should be immediately eligible, and just beginning his clock of five years to play four seasons.