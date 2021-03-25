HokieHaven - Hokies land Marshall transfer McCray

Hokies land Marshall transfer McCray
More talent is on the way in for Virginia Tech. Former Marshall linebacker CJ McCray will join the Hokies.
Let’s get to work!!😤@HokiesFB pic.twitter.com/BBd1G94Nz0— CJ McCray (@CjMccray4) March 25, 2021
A Class of 2020 prospect from Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek, McCray was a two-star who picked the Thundering Herd over Liberty. Notably, his primary recruiter at Marshall was JC Price, who has since joined the coaching staff in Blacksburg - where he was an All-American player.
McCray opted out of the 2020 season after fall camp, so the 2021 season will be his first as a full-time college player. Thanks to the various rules that the NCAA implemented in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, McCray should be immediately eligible, and just beginning his clock of five years to play four seasons.
|Fr.
|So.
|Jr.
|Sr.
|
Isi Etute*
|
Keshon Artis
|
Alan Tisdale
|
Dax Hollifield*
|
William Johnson*
|
Dean Ferguson
|
|
|
Jaden Keller*
|
Matt Johnson, W
|
|
|
Keli Lawson*
|
Tre' Maxwell, W
|
|
|
Michael Peterson, W
|
Ben Skinner, W
With a linebacker group returning one full-time starter and another who has extensive starting experience, he may have an uphill path to playing time as a freshman, and instead spend the year getting physically adapted to the Power-5 level, learning a new playbook, and getting ready to step in for future years.
