Virginia Tech has positioned itself to be in good shape with a late potential 2020 signing, and Pflugerville (Texas) defensive back Jahdae Barron now holds an offer from the Orange and Maroon.

Barron initially committed to TCU, then flipped to Baylor last Summer. While he signed with the Bears, the departure of head coach Matt Rhule for the NFL's Carolina Panthers made him reconsider. Having signed in December, Barron had to request a release from his Baylor letter of intent in the wake of Rhule's departure.

Oklahoma State and SMU received official visits from the three-star prospect, while he also visited Texas Tech unofficially. Other offers included Arizona, Rutgers, and Tennessee. It's likely Barron will have to re-contact the programs that were initially interested in him to affirm that his scholarship offers from them are still active, given that those programs have signed a number of players since.

The 5-11, 178-pounder is the No. 79 player in Texas and the No. 70 cornerback nationally. VT brought in defensive backs (or potential defensive backs) Keonta Jenkins, Lakeem Rudolph, and Dorian Strong during the 2020 recruiting cycle. Only Strong is considered a cornerback, though, and a program with the history of success at the position can always use more talent in the ranks.

The current emergency Dead Period means Barron would almost certainly have to commit to Virginia Tech without ever visiting campus if he's to end up a Hokie. The coronavirus-related pause on in-person recruiting is currently set to expire May 31, though there's a possibility it could be extended if the pandemic is not under control by that time.