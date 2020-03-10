News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 11:32:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies make top 10 for Javon Nelson

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's coaching staff has worked hard to become a recruiting factor in Middle Tennessee. Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale 2021 defensive end Javon Nelson could be a player to help turn that hard work into results.

The four-star Rivals250 prospect narrowed his list to 10 schools last night, and the Hokies remain in the hunt.

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}