{{ timeAgo('2020-04-26 12:24:16 -0500') }}

Hokies make top 10 for Cameron Ball

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Despite being a relatively recent entrant to his offer sheet, Virginia Tech has done enough to make the final list for offensive lineman Cameron Ball.

The 6-5, 282-pounder out of East Point (Ga.) Tri Cities high school revealed his top 10 Friday afternoon, and the Hokies - who joined his list in February, and have yet to get the opportunity to host him in Blacksburg - are still alive.

{{ article.author_name }}