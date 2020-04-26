Hokies make top 10 for Cameron Ball
Despite being a relatively recent entrant to his offer sheet, Virginia Tech has done enough to make the final list for offensive lineman Cameron Ball.
The 6-5, 282-pounder out of East Point (Ga.) Tri Cities high school revealed his top 10 Friday afternoon, and the Hokies - who joined his list in February, and have yet to get the opportunity to host him in Blacksburg - are still alive.
(No particular order ) Blessed! pic.twitter.com/ONgYm6AsjH— Cameron Ball (@CamBam54) April 24, 2020
