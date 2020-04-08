Hokies make the top five for Tennessee receiver
Virginia Tech has put plenty of effort into becoming a factor in recruiting the Nashville area, and may see a 2021 payoff.
While there's still plenty of recruiting to be done, Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge wide receiver Adonai Mitchell includes the Hokies in his list of five favorites.
Got it out the mud I can’t pretend that I’m used to this ... 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/TzUVuL1wVT— Adonai Mitchell5️⃣ (@MoCityMitch) April 7, 2020
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news