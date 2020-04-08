News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies make the top five for Tennessee receiver

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has put plenty of effort into becoming a factor in recruiting the Nashville area, and may see a 2021 payoff.

While there's still plenty of recruiting to be done, Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge wide receiver Adonai Mitchell includes the Hokies in his list of five favorites.

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}